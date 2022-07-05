Ireland U19 international lauds League of Ireland loan after Lincoln City return

Sean Roughan caught the eye when on loan at Drogheda United.

Ireland U19 international Sean Roughan lauded his League of Ireland stint on loan at Drogheda United, as the Dubliner bounced back from an injury hit start to the 2021/22 season.

Roughan linked up with the Drogs in January after missing a large portion of the opening half of the season at Sincil Bank, and impressed upon his first appearance in the Premier Division.

And following his return to the Imps, the 19-year-old central defender is eyeing a shot at regular first-team football ahead of the forthcoming season.

“It was good to get the games in over in Ireland..”

“It was good to get the games in over in Ireland, it was a great experience and I can’t thank the people at Drogheda enough – they were unbelievable with me,” he said when speaking to Lincoln‘s media team.

“I’ve had three weeks off after the loan, so it’s been a short break but it was the same the last season with the play-offs.

“It was about getting the rest I needed after the season to keep ticking over.”

After returning to his parent club, Roughan will be hoping to impress under new boss Mark Kennedy, with an opening in the defence for the Dubliner.

“The injuries held me back last season but it’s a fresh start with a new head coach so it’s up to me to put the performances in during training to hopefully be involved come the start of the season,” he added.

Lincoln begin their League One campaign on July 30th, with a home clash against Exeter City.

