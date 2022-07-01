St Patrick’s Athletic teenager completes Premier League move

A massive move.

Ireland U19 international Josh Keeley has completed his move from St Patrick’s Athletic to Premier League giants Spurs, after initially putting pen to paper on a deal in June.

Keeley, 19, moved to London earlier this week and has already started training with his new employer after an undisclosed fee was agreed between the clubs.

A few weeks ago, Pundit Arena revealed that a deal was close to bring Keeley to North London, and it has now been completed.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to have signed for such a big club,” Keeley told St Patrick’s Athletic’s media team after completing the move.

“It’s a very proud moment and a great achievement for me and my family. It’s every kid’s dream to sign for a team in England and I’m absolutely delighted.

“Signing the contract didn’t even feel real, it still hasn’t hit me yet and I can’t wait to get going.

𝙆𝙀𝙀𝙇𝙀𝙔 𝙅𝙊𝙄𝙉𝙎 𝙏𝙊𝙏𝙏𝙀𝙉𝙃𝘼𝙈 Goalkeeper Josh Keeley has joined @SpursOfficial for an undisclosed fee The 19-year-old joined our #SaintsAcademy from Belvedere in 2018 Josh has been telling us about his move & time at St Pat's More here ➡️ https://t.co/BMBO0x8ejC pic.twitter.com/UvTpG8AtxQ — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) July 1, 2022

“I’d like to thank everyone at St Pat’s for my time at the club. I’ve loved every minute from when I signed at U15s right up to the first team and I appreciate all of the work and effort that was put into my development.”

He added: “St Pat’s is a fantastic club and I’ll miss it but I’m looking forward to getting going now at Tottenham, continuing to work hard and see where it takes me.”

Keeley departs Richmond Park off the back of an impressive stint at the club, after previously enjoying stints at St Kevin’s Boys and Belvedere during his schoolboy days.

He made his competitive first-team in October 2021 for Pat’s in a 2-2 draw against Finn Harps last season.

“This is a great opportunity for Josh to move to Tottenham,” his manager Tim Clancy adds. “He’s been around the St Pat’s first team for a couple of years and has been doing very well for our U19s too.

“When an offer comes in for a young player like this to move to a Premier League team, you can’t stand in their way and we wish Josh the best of luck.”



