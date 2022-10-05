Close sidebar

Ireland U18 star Rocco Vata scores stunning goal in Uefa Youth League action

by Andrew Dempsey
Rocco Vata

A brilliant strike.

Ireland U18 starlet Rocco Vata continued his impressive rise through the ranks at Celtic on Wednesday afternoon, scoring a stunning effort in the Bhoys’ Uefa Youth League win against RB Leipzig.

Vata, 17, is the son of former Celtic defender and Albanian international Rudi Vata, but qualifies to play for Ireland through his Dublin-born grandmother.

He is also eligible to play for Scotland and Albania, but has played for the Boys in Green at U15, U17 and U18 level.

Today, Vata scored a stunning acrobatic goal in Celtic’s Uefa Youth League win against Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Arriving early on in the game, Vata opened the scoring with a spectacular effort from just outside the penalty area following an exquisitely-worked corner-kick routine.

The goal sent Celtic on their way to a 2-1 win, as the Darren O’Dea managed side secured just the first win of their Uefa Youth League campaign this season.

Group leaders Real Madrid are well clear, but Celtic’s win on the road is an important one as they look to stay in touch with second-placed side Shakhar Donetsk.

Also in the game, Irish-eligible youngster Ben Quinn also featured for the Bhoys as he replaced Vata as a substitute late on.

Irish players in Uefa Youth League action.

Vata’s goalscoring exploits follow an exciting few days for Irish youngsters in the tournament.

On Tuesday afternoon, former Derry City teenager Trent Kone-Doherty played in Liverpool’s comprehensive 4-1 win against Rangers at Melwood.

Also, Kevin Zefi featured in Inter Milan’s heavy 6-1 loss at home to Barcelona, coming on as a substitute in the 34th minute of the game.

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers also recorded an impressive result in their second leg against AZ Alkmaar after losing the first leg 5-0 in the Netherlands last week.

Drawing 1-1, Mikey Leddy scored a second-half leveller for the Hoops as Aiden Price’s side impressed at Tallaght Stadium.

