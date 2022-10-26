Ireland youngster continues Liverpool rise with European strike against Ajax

Trent Kone-Doherty is a man in form.

Ireland underage international Trent Kone-Doherty is continuing his impressive goalscoring streak with Liverpool’s U18 side, netting a goal in their 3-1 loss to Ajax.

Kone-Doherty joined the Reds from League of Ireland giants Derry City earlier this year, and has caught the eye on Merseyside since making his move across the Irish Sea.

While he has netted previously against Manchester City and Manchester United in domestic action, the former Derry City starlet has now started to impress in the Uefa Youth League.

An impressive run for Liverpool.

Starring in a young Liverpool side that includes former Celtic youngster Ben Doak, Kone-Doherty found the net with an instinctive finish to halve the deficit at the time for the young Reds.

Liverpool however went on to lose the game 3-1 against their Dutch opponents in Amsterdam.

The loss was the Reds’ first of the campaign in the Uefa Youth League, having already secured their place in the next round of the competition.

If they manage to top the group next week they will reach the quarter-final stage of the competition without having to play a last-16 clash.

But for Kone-Doherty, the goal is an important one as he continues his ascent with the Premier League giants.

Trent Kone-Doherty.

Already, the 16-year-old has caught the eye at his new club – with several coaches revealing their excitement in his undoubted potential at the club.

Earlier this month, Liverpool U18 coach Barry Lewtas hailed Kone-Doherty’s ‘fearless’ qualities for his new club.

“Trent has played primarily with the U18s,” he explained at the time. “He has done well. Trent looks really dynamic, he can take players on, he combines well.

“He’s a wide attacking player who seems pretty fearless when he’s in one-v-one moments. He can change direction, he’s direct.

“It will have been a big step up for him in terms of the level of game since arriving, but he has seemed pretty fearless.”

Recently, Kone-Doherty has earned his first Ireland U17 call-up, having risen through the Ireland underage ranks in recent times.

