The Ireland team we would like to see play Scotland at Hampden Park

The Boys in Green face Scotland on Saturday evening.

Stephen Kenny‘s Ireland head into Saturday’s crucial Uefa Nations League tie against Scotland knowing that only a win will do if they harbour any hopes of finishing first or second in the group.

On Wednesday night, Scotland ran out 3-0 winners against Ukraine at Hampden Park, as they shrugged off their dismal loss to Ireland in June with style.

However, Ireland also come into the game in a rich vein of form and confidence – with a draw against Ukraine setting them up nicely for this showdown at Hampden Park.

Here is the Ireland team that we would like to see Kenny select for the game against Scotland.

GK: Gavin Bazunu

Following his return from injury, Bazunu looks set to regain his place in the Ireland starting XI for this clash in Glasgow.

The now-Southampton youngster missed out on the last two international windows through injury, but with Caoimhin Kelleher out, and Mark Travers’ loss of form at club level, it seems as if Bazunu is a sure-fire favourite to be played against Scotland.

CB: Nathan Collins

Despite his red card in his last club game, it would be a real surprise if Collins was to be dropped from the Ireland starting XI for this game against Scotland.

In June, the now-Wolves defender announced himself to the international stage with a stunning goal against Ukraine – underlying his ability on the ball.

In essence, it would be a major surprise if Collins does not play against Scotland.

CB: John Egan

Similarly to Collins, there seems to be little reason for Egan to be dropped by Kenny heading into Saturday’s showdown against Scotland at Hampden Park.

Egan has been a mainstay under Kenny’s tenure as manager, and is expected to maintain that role given his impressive club form with Sheffield United.

During the summer, Egan was linked with a move away from Bramall Lane, but ended up staying with the Blades despite reported Premier League interest. He will now be hoping that he can convert that club form to the international stage yet again.

CB: Shane Duffy

One of the few Irish defenders not to enjoy a brilliant start to the season after completing a loan move to Fulham from Brighton, Duffy’s experience could prove invaluable in front of a partisan Hampden Park crowd on Saturday night.

Technically, Duffy has struggled in the past playing out from the back, but given the absence of Andrew Omobamidele – Duffy may be given a starting berth by Kenny for the game.

Not only does he possess a goal threat, he also can score from set-pieces. That could end up being crucial on Saturday evening as Kenny’s side look to force their way back into Uefa Nations League contention.

RWB: Matt Doherty

In the past, Doherty has been earmarked as a creative force by Kenny, and despite his slow start to the season at Spurs, there is little to suggest he will not be played against the Scots.

The former Bohemians star missed out on the last international window through injury, with Alan Browne and Seamus Coleman taking his place.

But Doherty is fit once more, and it is unlikely that he will miss out on another game under the Ireland boss.

CM: Jayson Molumby

In midfield, it seems certain that Molumby will retain his place in Kenny’s starting XI – barring injury of course.

The West Brom star came in for Jeff Hendrick during the last international window, with his controlled aggression coming to the fore against Scotland and Ukraine.

And having done so well in his last two international appearances – added to his impressive club form, Molumby looks to be on course to start against the Scots.

CM: Josh Cullen

Similarly to the likes of Collins, Egan, Doherty and Molumby, there seems to be no real reason for Kenny to drop Cullen ahead of this Scotland showdown.

At club level, Cullen has impressed upon his return to English football with Burnley – with the quality he possesses on the ball proving to be key for Vincent Kompany’s side.

🗣️ "I love playing the style of play he plays and just all round really enjoy playing football for him." Hear our latest recruit, Josh Cullen, speak about reuniting with Vincent Kompany 🤝 #WelcomeCullen pic.twitter.com/llTdp8W0lL — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 12, 2022

It is imperative that he does similar against Scotland on Saturday in Glasgow.

CM: Jason Knight

Having watched Scotland’s win against Ukraine, and the ability of the Scottish midfield to dismantle their Ukrainian counterparts, it is imperative that Ireland are able to compete with the Scots in that area of the pitch.

In order to do so, a return to a more central position for Knight would be important – with his energy already proving itself to be invaluable at international level.

If Scotland get going against Ireland on Saturday, the presence of Knight might be enough to help stem that flow alongside Molumby in the central areas of the pitch. As a result, Kenny may hand him another start.

LWB: Robbie Brady

Also making his return to the international fold this month, Brady will be keen to make up for lost time with Kenny’s ever-evolving side.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a very promising start to the season at Preston North End, and given Kenny’s previous words on the former Premier League star – it sounds like Brady may be in line to make his return to his international starting XI.

And if he does, it would be well deserved.

ST: Michael Obafemi

In June, Obafemi announced his arrival onto the scene with a remarkable assist, and then goal against Steve Clarke’s side to ensure a 3-0 win at the Aviva Stadium.

Granted, the Swansea City forward may have had his own troubles at club level over the last number of weeks, but Kenny stressed that the player is still in form as recently as last week.

And given his last performance against Scotland, it might not be the worst idea to start him again.

ST: Chiedozie Ogbene

Joining Obafemi up top in our preferred starting XI is Ogbene, after his impressive start to the season in the Championship with Rotherham United.

Ogbene has already scored five goals for the Millers after their recent promotion to the second-tier of English football, thriving in a more advanced position.

The former Cork City winger missed out on the last game against Scotland due to injury.

But if he is fit to play, it may be prudent for Kenny to start him over Troy Parrott given his pace and power – especially after how much the Scots struggled with that aspect of Ireland’s play in June.

