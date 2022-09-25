The Ireland team we would pick to defeat Armenia on Tuesday evening

Stephen Kenny’s side are back in action on Tuesday evening.

After falling to a disappointing defeat away to Scotland on Saturday evening, Stephen Kenny’s Ireland are back in action on Tuesday night when they welcome Armenia to the Aviva Stadium.

While they turned in a positive performance, Ireland were undone by the Scots after taking a first-half lead through John Egan.

Goals from Jack Hendry and Ryan Christie meant that Kenny’s side must now avoid defeat against Armenia in their final Uefa Nations League group game to avoid relegation to League C.

Here is the team that we would pick for the game.

Gavin Bazunu

Could do little about either goal scored by the Scots, and produced some very smart saves when called upon in the Hampden Park showdown.

Is a Premier League regular, and has done little wrong in an Ireland jersey to suggest that he should lose his place for the game on Tuesday.

Dara O’Shea

Coming in to the Ireland starting XI in place of Shane Duffy and Seamus Coleman, O’Shea vindicated his manager’s decision to start him on Saturday evening against Scotland.

Was part of a relatively solid Irish defence, and would feel hard done by if he was to be dropped by his international boss in place of a more experienced name.

Nathan Collins

May have endured a sticky patch for Wolves in his last Premier League outing, Collins proved his worth in spades against Scotland with some surging runs forward alongside his defensive nous.

An 8 for Nathan Collins and a 6 for Josh Cullen 🇮🇪 Player ratings from @AndrewDempsey98

✍ Found this on Locker https://t.co/nlyJFDMMOu Download app:https://t.co/UIWco6a3JH#COYBIG — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 24, 2022

Becoming a near ever-present in this Ireland back three, and is expected to retain his place on Tuesday evening against Armenia.

A class act.

John Egan

Similarly to Collins, barring injury there appears to be no real reason for Egan to drop to the bench against the Armenian’s on Tuesday evening.

Egan netted a stunning first-half goal on the turn at Hampden Park, but he will be keen to ensure that he can help Ireland avoid relegation to League C of the Nations League.

Matt Doherty

Looked rusty on Saturday evening, but did at least look like a threat going forward for Kenny’s side.

Is likely to get more chances to push forward against a lower-ranked side in Armenia, and will be hopeful that his rustiness will have shaken off in time by then.

Jayson Molumby

Like Collins, Molumby is beginning to establish himself as a key man in the Irish starting XI with his high energy game proving itself to be a real asset.

Ireland struggled in midfield last time out against Armenia, but Molumby will be hoping that he can be the ace in Kenny’s pack to help avoid a similarly disappointing defeat in Yerevan on Tuesday.

Jeff Hendrick

After being booted out of the Ireland starting XI in recent times, Hendrick will be hoping that Kenny will offer him a recall in the absence of Josh Cullen through suspension.

Hendrick has shown he is a capable man in the middle of the park for Ireland in the past, and a strong performance against Armenia could be the performance he needs to catapult his way back into international contention.

James McClean

Did little wrong against Scotland, and also looked a genuine threat going forward for Ireland in their narrow loss.

Found himself in good positions to shoots as well, and will be hoping that he can use his attacking freedom to get a supposedly inferior Armenian defence at the Aviva Stadium.

Callum Robinson

Left on the bench against Armenia, Robinson’s creative freedom could be the key to unlock Armenia’s mean defence on Tuesday evening.

Moved club earlier on this season to join Cardiff City, and has already shown glimpses of his technical ability and class at the Cardiff City Stadium. Could offer that something different for Ireland as they seek a crucial win.

Troy Parrott

Is likely to have left Hampden Park thinking what should, and could have been if he scored ‘that‘ chance, but Parrott can take solace from the fact that he got himself into very dangerous positions against the Scots.

As a result, he will be hoping that he can right the wrongs of his Hampden Park blank in front of large Aviva Stadium crowd.

Michael Obafemi

Looked a real threat during hour long performance against Scotland, as he shook off some concerns surrounding his lack of club form over the last number of weeks.

Seems to be a near certainty to start against Armenia given his recent form in an Ireland jersey.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Armenia, Ireland, uefa nations league