Ireland youngster linked with huge moves away from Celtic

Ireland underage international Rocco Vata is reportedly the subject of intense transfer interest from a host of big European clubs, including Premier League champions Manchester City.

Vata, 17, is a highly-rated prospect at Celtic – and has recently been starring in the Bhoys’ recent Uefa Youth League games under former Ireland international Darren O’Dea at the club.

Having done so, his talents have piqued the interest of a host of Europe’s elite footballing clubs.

Italian publication Tutto Mercato have claimed that AC Milan and Juventus have looked at the player ‘very closely’ as they pursuit a move for the Ireland underage starlet.

2' – VATA WITH THE VOLLEY! 🟢 Vata hits the corner kick from Carse straight into the back of the net! What a start, Bhoys 👏 🔴 0⃣-1⃣ 🟢#RBLeipzigCeltic | #UYL | #COYBIG🍀 pic.twitter.com/SBYTbstMLf — Celtic FC B (@CelticFCB) October 5, 2022

The report has also claimed that Roma, Arsenal and Man City have also looked at the player in detail – but also offered an insight into Celtic’s stance on the forward.

They claimed in their report that Celtic have no intention to sell the son of former Celtic star Rudi, but there is a reported price tag of €2 million in his talent.

Vata, 17, is eligible to play for a host of nations – but it has been with Ireland where he has been plying his international trade with.

The exciting Celtic youngster can play for his father’s home nation Albania, and can also play for Scotland – the place of his birth.

However, in 2019 – his father Rudi declared that whoever the forward wanted to play for would be decided by his son, and nobody else.

“It’s the boy’s decision,” he told the Irish Sun at the time. “If he asks me what the best option is, I can say my opinion but I cannot interfere.

“He is happy to be involved and I hope he does well and has a good experience. Ireland is a great nation, with a great history and great people. It’s a beautiful country and the people are so friendly.”

Most recently, Vata has been capped by Ireland at U17 and U18 level.

