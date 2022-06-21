Ireland’s Portsmouth exodus likely to continue as pair linked with moves

A blow for Portsmouth.

Ireland’s Portsmouth contingent is set to dwindle once more, if reports on the South-Coast are true.

Wingers Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis have played key roles in Pompey’s League One campaigns over the last number of years – with the latter being a full Irish international.

Harness was involved in Ireland’s squad last year, although he has yet to make a senior international appearance for the Boys in Green.

Marcus Harness & Ronan Curtis.

According to the Portsmouth News, the pair are now looking like they are set to leave Fratton Park with Pompey remaining in League One for the 2022/23 season.

As per the report, it has been suggested that Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers are in line to make a move for Harness.

Harness, 26, qualifies to play for Ireland through his family ties and has just 12 months remaining on his current deal at Pompey. The League One side recently exercised an option in his deal to keep him at the club.

However, it has been widely reported that the option was only exercised to ensure that he would not leave the club on a free.

Portsmouth bought the winger from Burton Albion for a fee understood to be in the region of £750,000 in 2019.

An Irish exodus.

Meanwhile, a lesser fee is expected to be enough to coax Curtis away from the Blues, with Championship and Scottish top-flight clubs looking at the former Derry City winger.

An Irish international, Curtis is expected to fetch a fee of £500,000 if he moves on from Pompey. Clubs such as Hibs, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Preston North End and Derby County are linked.

Should he leave, he would follow Gavin Bazunu out of the club, with Harness also expected to leave if their valuation is matched.

If all three were to leave, it would mean that Portsmouth would have Sean Raggett as one of their few Irish players still at the club. Formerly of Norwich City, Raggett has played for Ireland at U21 level previously.

Aiden O’Brien has also been offered a deal to stay at Portsmouth following the end of his loan from Sunderland.

Read More About: Marcus Harness, portsmouth, ronan curtis