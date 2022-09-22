The exciting Ireland team we would like to see play Israel in their U21 play-off

The Boys in Green face Israel on Friday evening.

Jim Crawford’s Ireland U21 side head into Friday’s crucial European Championship first-leg against Israel knowing that a positive result is of paramount importance, if they want to qualify for their first ever major tournament at the age grade.

Ireland missed out on automatic qualification to the tournament proper in June after losing away to Italy, but they have a second chance to reach the finals.

With a win over two legs against the Israelis, Crawford’s side would become the first Irish side to ever reach a major tournament at U21 level.

Here is the Ireland team that we would like to see Crawford select for the game on Friday night.

Ireland U21 v Israel: The Ireland team we would like Jim Crawford to pick

Brian Maher

An ever-present for Jim Crawford in this Ireland U21 qualification window, Brian Maher is a near certainty to play the first-leg against Israel at Tallaght Stadium.

Granted, he may have made one or two costly errors against Italy in his last Ireland U21 game, but he is first-choice for a reason under Crawford. That is unlikely to change any time soon.

Lee O’Connor

Like Maher, Lee O’Connor is a talismanic presence in this Ireland U21 team under Crawford and is unlikely to be left out of this crucial starting XI.

A history maker in his own right, O’Connor will be looking to make even more of it over the coming days.

Jake O’Brien

Ireland have been faced with a number of selection headaches going into this first-leg against Israel, with Mark McGuinness being one of the most high-profile names to miss out via injury.

As a result, McGuinness is likely to be replaced by Jake O’Brien, with the Crystal Palace youngster impressing when called upon by Crawford throughout the campaign thus far.

Eiran Cashin

Drafted into the squad late on in the campaign by Crawford, Eiran Cashin has looked at home in his new surroundings on the international stage with Ireland.

And having established himself as a key man in June for the Ireland U21s, and his continuing good form for Derby County – the 20-year-old is expected to hold onto his place for this first-leg at the very least.

Andy Lyons

With Joel Bagan missing out through injury, and Tayo Adaramola being left out of the squad – Shamrock Rovers youngster Andy Lyons looks in pole position to start at left-back on Friday night.

While a natural right-back, Lyons has played on the left flank for the Hoops throughout most of the 2022 League of Ireland season – and he would be a very capable asset for the Ireland U21s if selected.

Conor Coventry

A mainstay for the whole campaign, Conor Coventry is set to make his 27th Ireland U21 appearance on Friday evening.

The former MK Dons loanee made his Premier League debut this season, and while he has yet to establish himself as a regular in West Ham’s starting XI – he is clearly impressing at the London Stadium. But on Friday, he seems to be a certainty to start.

Ross Tierney

With Gavin Kilkenny set to miss out on Friday’s game through injury, a change of shape in midfield may be on the cards for Ireland.

As a result, Ross Tierney may be one of the few who could benefit from that change, if Crawford opts to go for a midfield three. While Motherwell have struggled this season, Tierney has at least played for the Well, and is well used to the vigours of first-team football.

His tenacity and aggression could prove itself to be vital on Friday evening.

Will Smallbone

Whether or not a midfield change is on or off the cards, it does seem very likely that Will Smallbone will continue to take his place in Crawford’s starting XI.

Smallbone recently joined Stoke City on loan, and has already started to establish himself as a first-team regular with the Potters. On Friday, his contributions are likely to prove telling, just as they were in June for the Boys in Green.

Aaron Connolly

Of all the call-ups to this Ireland U21 squad for this international window, Aaron Connolly‘s has been met with the most intrigue.

Whether or not Connolly is picked to start in Crawford’s starting XI remains to be seen, but he has shown before that he is more than capable of thriving at U21 level. The task for him now is to prove that he can do it on a consistent basis yet again.

If he manages to kickstart that on Friday again, it would be a big moment.

Tyreik Wright

With Aaron Connolly coming into the squad, Tyreik Wright may be looking over his shoulder ever so slightly – but his position should be safe given his form and past with the Ireland U21s.

Recently joining Bradford City on loan from Aston Villa, Wright has already shown glimpses of his quality and is coming into this international window in form.

He could be Ireland’s secret weapon on Friday all going well.

Evan Ferguson

Leading the line, Evan Ferguson will be hopeful that he can maintain his position there ahead of Ireland’s first-leg against Israel on Friday evening.

Already this season, Ferguson has netted his first senior goal for Brighton, and has continually impressed in Premier League 2 action for the Seagulls.

Evan Ferguson's first senior goal for Brighton! 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 The first of many from the 17-year-old, I'm sure 🙌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/jYC33NFvJO — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 24, 2022

If he gets to start against the Israelis, he will be hoping that he can grab his first Ireland U21 goal. If that comes, it is unlikely that he will ever score a more important goal in his underage football career.

