Ireland youngster namechecked by Joey Barton in bizarre post-match rant

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton namechecked Ireland youngster Killian Phillips in a bizarre post-match rant, in the wake of his side’s EFL Trophy win against Crystal Palace’s U23 side.

A controversial figure, Barton hit out at Palace’s youngsters following the game – and then claimed that their young guns were ‘so far away’ from the demands of professional first-team football in doing so.

And during his post-match interview, Barton namechecked Phillips when bemoaning a host of refereeing decisions going against his side.

In the game itself, Barton’s side claimed the spoils with a 2-0 win, as former Shamrock Rovers star Trevor Clarke netted for the Gas. However, in a melee towards the end of the game, former Ireland international Glenn Whelan was sent off.

“The boy [Killian] Phillips makes contact only with the neck, shoulders and head…”

And it was Whelan’s late dismissal that seemed to have sparked Barton’s explosive post-match interview when he spoke to Bristol Live.

“Obviously, the negative of Whelo getting dismissed, which I think we’ll appeal,” Barton said. “We’ve got a different camera angle and if you’re going to send anybody off, surely it’s the scrum half for them who made a diving tackle?

“If you pull somebody back by the collar of their shirt, I think it’s dangerous. We’re seeing now with the concussion protocols and head injuries, it’s very dangerous.

“Just because they haven’t got studs on the end of it, for some reason referees deem it nowhere near as dangerous as when you make contact with your feet or your legs.

“The boy [Killian] Phillips makes contact only with the neck, shoulders and head of Sylvester Jasper in the first period and the referee doesn’t give anything.”

After taking aim at Palace’s physical approach in the contest, he then ridiculed Palace’s young guns – who are being managed by former Ireland U21 international Paddy McCarthy.

While doing that, Barton suggested that Palace’s young players are ‘so far away’ from making it in professional first-team football.

“I thought they were what is the problem in the modern game,” Barton added in a different interview with Bristol World. “An academy side that are miles away from producing people that can play in the league, they are so far away let’s be honest…

“It’s an opportunity for us to have a look at that because we like to utilise the loan market. It’s easy for them because their games don’t matter.

“Their games are irrelevant, nobody cares about them. We’ve got a proper game on Saturday, mortgages are on the line. Real men’s football.”

This is not the first time Barton has taken aim at an Irish player this season, with his own player Trevor Clarke being the subject of some harsh criticism already.

After putting pen to paper on a new deal with the club, Clarke’s ability and professionalism was called into question by his manager who claimed that he made a mistake in offering him a new deal at the time.

However, Clarke is now a semi-regular fixture in Bristol Rovers’ starting XI once more, after his rocky start to the season in League One.

