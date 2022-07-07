Ireland underage starlets show their class as Celtic begin pre-season

A good run out for Celtic.

Ireland underage pair Johnny Kenny and Rocco Vata shone as Celtic ran out easy 7-0 winners in their opening pre-season game of the 2022/23 season.

Former Sligo Rovers attacker Kenny scored a brace in the big win against Austrian side Wiener Viktoria, while Vata got in on the act in the second-half with a goal himself.

In the game, the Bhoys were down a number of bodies through players being unavailable, giving young stars their chance to shine against a relatively weak opponent.

And they took their chance.

“It’s been good to be out on the pitch with the first team for the first time..”

Speaking after the game to Celtic TV, Kenny revealed his delight after scoring a brace in just his first game with the Celtic first-team.

“The first goal Mikey Johnston did well and I knew, having played with him, before that he would find me at the back post. For the second one, Alexandro Bernabei whipped it in and I got a bit lucky but I had to be alive to finish it first time.”

He then added: “The gaffer wants us to press high and get after teams at the top end of the pitch because that’s where we can get goals if we capitalise on the press.

“The intensity levels are sky-high and it’s been very tough but enjoyable at the same time.

“I’m getting to learn off the likes of Kyogo, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Albian Ajeti, so really I can’t go far wrong.”

After scoring, Kenny will be hoping that he can push on in pre-season at Celtic Park this season, and avoid the fate suffered by Liam Scales.

Scales, despite impressing when he played, was largely left out of Celtic squad’s towards the end of last season, and now finds himself on loan at top-flight rivals Aberdeen.

Vata, 17, on the other hand will be looking to make the most of whatever opportunity he can grasp a hold of next season. Dubliner Bosun Lawal also featured for the Celts in their big 7-0 win.

