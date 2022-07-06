Ireland pair reportedly sent to train with Newcastle’s U23s in pre-season

What next for Ireland’s Newcastle pair?

Ireland international duo Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark have reportedly been forced to train with Newcastle’s U23 side, as the Toon Army get set for pre-season.

Newcastle finished comfortably in mid-table last season, but that was only after a dismal start that saw them teeter on the brink of relegation to the Championship during the first-half of it.

In doing so, both Hendrick and Clark were frozen out of the Magpies first-team squad for the second-half of the season. Hendrick went on loan to QPR, while Clark was left out of their Premier League squad.

Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark.

And according to a report in the Daily Mail, both Hendrick and Clark have been left out of their pre-season training squad with Newcastle’s first-team.

The report claims that manager Eddie Howe is attempting to trim an already ‘bloated’ first-team squad at St James’ Park.

Newcastle talking to Championship clubs re outgoings. Dwight Gayle has strong interest from Watford & Birmingham. Ciaran Clark Birmingham & Sheffield United. Jeff Hendrick Reading. #nufc — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) July 6, 2022

It has also been suggested that Clark is attracting interest from Championship pair Birmingham City and Sheffield United. Meanwhile, Reading are said to be looking at bringing Hendrick to the Madjeski Stadium.

If both deals were to go through, it would give the two experienced players a boost in terms of their international prospects ahead of the upcoming internationals in September.

Hendrick of course is a regular fixture in Ireland squad’s under Stephen Kenny, but has found himself left out of his last two starting XI’s.

Clark on the other hand has been a relative outcast in terms of the international picture recently, with the likes of Dara O’Shea, John Egan, Shane Duffy and Nathan Collins well ahead of him in the international pecking order.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ciaran clark, jeff hendrick, newcastle united