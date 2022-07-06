Ireland international linked with Derby County switch

Another for the Irish contingent at Derby County.

Ireland international James Collins has been linked with a move to League One side Derby County, with the Rams attempting to build a squad ready to secure promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Collins, currently with Cardiff City, has found himself down the pecking order under new boss Steve Morison, with a number of clubs interested in signing him.

And according to reports in the UK, Derby are ‘leading the chase’ for the forward.

As per a Football Insider report, two League One sides are interested in the forward, with Derby and Portsmouth mentioned as possible destinations.

But it has since emerged that Liam Rosenior’s Rams are in pole position to bring the forward to Pride Park.

Derby are leading Portsmouth in the race for Cardiff City striker James Collins. #dcfc #Pompey #cardiffcity — Pete O’Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 5, 2022

Last season, Collins started just 13 times for the Bluebirds, and scored three goals during an inconsistent campaign for the club.

However, 13 further appearances came off the bench for the Welsh outfit who finished the Championship season in 18th place.

News of Derby’s latest Irish link comes amid a continuing trend of the recently relegated club turning to a number of Irish internationals during this transfer window.

Already, David McGoldrick is looking like he is on his way to the club, where he is expected to link up with former Ireland international teammate Conor Hourihane.

We are thrilled to confirm the signing of Republic of Ireland international midfielder @ConorHourihane on a two-year deal 🪄🐏 Give him a warm welcome, #dcfcfans! 👋#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 6, 2022

Hourihane put pen to paper on his deal with Derby on Wednesday morning, ending speculation surrounding his future. You can read that story in full here.

