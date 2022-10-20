Irish star Greg Cunningham likened to Italian icon after winner

High praise.

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has lumped praise on Ireland international Greg Cunningham, off the back of his impressive performance on Tuesday evening.

Cunningham, 31, scored in Preston North End’s pivotal 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town – and earned some high praise from his manager in doing so.

Lowe, who has the likes of Troy Parrott and Robbie Brady already in his ranks, likened the Galwegian to Italian great Franco Baresi following Preston’s pivotal win.

“I thought Greg could get us ticking, get us playing, and he was fantastic…”

Cunningham has been a near ever-present for Preston North End this season, and has also played in the Premier League for a brief stint.

But it has been in the Championship with the Lilywhite’s where he has excelled.

“Greg was immense,” Lowe told his club’s website in the aftermath of the game. “I spoke to him on Monday and asked him whether he’d ever played the middle of the three.

“Bambo (Diaby) obviously played his first full 90 minutes and we have to be careful because he hasn’t played many games.

“I thought Greg could get us ticking, get us playing, and he was fantastic.

“I said to him, ‘You’re going to play in there, you’re like Franco Baresi,’ in the patterns of play when we were working. He said we’d see after the game.

📝 Match Report: Greg Cunningham's superb second-half header earned PNE a 1-0 victory at Huddersfield Town. ➡️ https://t.co/HtJKUqITsQ#pnefc pic.twitter.com/EtJNznWVKZ — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) October 18, 2022

“He was solid, he got his goal, and he played out as much as we needed to, the right times, turned at the right times and for him to get his just reward with a header was fantastic.”

Greg Cunningham.

While Cunningham’s praise will be welcomed, his impressive performance comes off the back of a hamstring injury sustained by Parrott in recent weeks.

After scoring in Preston’s pulsating win away to Norwich City, the Ireland international injured himself in the art of celebrating.

He has since undergone surgery on his hamstring and is expected to remain out of action for a considerable period of time.

