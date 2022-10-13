Ireland fans handed boost ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier away to Gibraltar

A boost for Ireland fans.

Ireland fans have been handed a welcome boost ahead of the Boys in Green’s trip to the Iberian peninsula next year against Gibraltar.

Rather than playing Gibraltar in their nation at the southern tip of Spain, Ireland will visit Faro and the Estadio Algarve to play the game in October as they chase qualification for Euro 2024.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the Gibraltar FA confirmed that they wouldn’t be unable to fulfil their fixtures at the Victoria Stadium.

“The Gibraltar Football Association can today confirm that Gibraltar’s EURO 2024 home matches will be held in Faro…”

However, they have since reached an agreement to play the games in Faro, the same venue Ireland played them in during Euro 2016 qualifying.

“The Gibraltar Football Association can today confirm that Gibraltar’s EURO 2024 home matches will be held in Faro, Portugal,” a statement read.

“Since September 2018, Gibraltar has been playing competitive home internationals at the Victoria Stadium, under a specific exemption granted by UEFA in which certain requirements, in particular relating to floodlighting, stadium capacity and other more technical infrastructural limitations did not have to be fully satisfied.

“This exemption was granted conditional to the fact that the Gibraltar FA was due to commence works on the new National Stadium at the Victoria Stadium site during 2020/2021.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these works were naturally delayed, and as a result, UEFA allowed the exemption to continue until the completion of the 2022 Nations League campaign, which finished last month when Gibraltar faced Georgia.

“The Gibraltar FA is now pleased to confirm that plans to construct the new National Stadium are at an advanced stage, with the respective planning processes scheduled to start before the end of this year, and subject to approval, its construction is envisaged to begin in the second half of next year (2023).

📣 Gibraltar's home international matches to be played in Faro, Portugal as from March 2023 🇬🇮 Click the link below to read all about it 👇https://t.co/XqZCoql58k — Gibraltar FA (@GibraltarFA) October 13, 2022

“Finally, to complete the 2022 calendar, the Gibraltar FA will shortly be announcing two international friendlies for its National Men’s Team, this November at the Victoria Stadium, in what will be the final time that they take to the field in the historic stadium before it is completely rebuilt.”

Ireland last played in Faro against Portugal in 2021, where they lost 2-1 in devastating circumstances.

Read More About: gibraltar, Ireland