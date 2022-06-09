Time for calm heads in Ireland debate as Stephen Kenny reaches important crossroad

It was a grim night for Ireland on Wednesday evening.

Stephen Kenny is likely to have woken up on Thursday morning with a genuine sense of déjà vu after Ireland’s latest Uefa Nations League defeat at the Aviva Stadium.

The Boys in Green were second-best against a much-changed Ukrainian side, despite a promising start.

With the dust beginning to settle on another dispiriting home loss for Ireland, the former Dundalk boss has come under heavy fire – and rightly so.

Here we go again.

Ireland’s continued failing rears its ugly head again.

There were aspects of Ireland’s performance on Wednesday evening that can be pinned to Kenny, and others not so much.

In transitions Ireland were often found wanting in a defensive sense, but attacking wise they looked like they had a plan. Although, they could not find the killer pass or finish to ensure their good play was rewarded.

A special case in point was when Ireland found themselves bearing down on goal with a three on one versus the Ukrainian defence. The usually reliable Chiedozie Ogbene then misplaced his pass, yielding no reward for Ireland’s attacking endevaour.

Meanwhile, Callum Robinson struggled to stay onside playing on the shoulder, with his end product often lacking. It is hard to pin those failings – of indecision – on Kenny.

Ireland’s reality.

But the reality is that Ireland seem to be back to square one, despite the goodwill built up during their now ridiculed unbeaten run from September 2021 to March.

And now, more than ever, is the time for calm heads to emerge in the generally hot and heavy debate over the position of the manager. For a long time Ireland have struggled to identify a goalscorer, and even creative force to pierce open a low-block.

That has been evident in Kenny’s last three games.

But for many, Ireland have not competed in the World Cup during their lifetimes.

For context, I was three when Mick McCarthy brought Ireland to the 2002 World Cup, and to say I remember anything from it would be a blatant lie – even if there were pictures to show I was watching it.

Similarly, there are players on this Irish side who have not seen Ireland play in a World Cup, with many of those being the better performers at the moment.

Stephen Kenny spoke to @Corktod after another disappointing night in the #NationsLeague for the Republic of Ireland

So that begs the question, why are some insisting on going back to being hard to beat and getting big results every couple of years? It serves no purpose in regards to reaching a World Cup, which should undoubtedly be Ireland’s ambition.

Qualifying for a European Championship is the bare minimum from here on in.

What next for Ireland and Stephen Kenny?

But here is the catch, Kenny must also be held accountable for Ireland’s failings.

To suggest that his job is on the line is likely a step too far, but if the same mistakes are being repeated, serious questions do need to be asked. Although, it is important to flag Ireland’s regression without Matt Doherty.

For the efforts and hard-work of Cyrus Christie and Seamus Coleman, neither hold the same attacking threat as the Spurs wing-back, and he is badly missed.

In essence, there needs to be a reality check of where this Irish side are coming from under Kenny, but criticism of his reign must also be allowed.

To conclude, Ireland need to beat Scotland on Saturday evening, and if not, the consequences could be grave if another defeat follows against Ukraine next week.

But calm heads must prevail, whatever decision is ultimately made.

