Ireland pair shine ahead of Nations League double header

An encouraging day for Stephen Kenny.

Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane netted a second-half brace for Derby County on Saturday afternoon, as the former Premier League star brings some much-needed forward momentum into Ireland’s Uefa Nations League double-header next week.

The Boys in Green face Scotland first, before then hosting Armenia at the Aviva Stadium a few days later.

And while hopes of topping the group are slim, Stephen Kenny will be buoyed by the form shown by Hourihane heading into this latest international window.

Conor Hourihane seals important win for Derby.

In a dramatic 2-1 win at home to Wycombe Wanderers at Pride Park for Derby County, Hourihane scored twice to seal an important win for Liam Rosenior’s side.

Anis Mehmeti gave Wycombe a first-half lead, before Hourihane struck a sensational opener for the Rams in the 72nd minute of the game.

The Ireland international picked up the ball on the edge of the penalty area, before caressing his effort into the top corner of the net, putting his side level in the game.

And just 14 minutes later, Hourihane put his side ahead. After some intricate play inside the penalty area by Derby, Wycombe were unable to clear the ball – with the ball falling kindly into Hourihane’s path.

With the ball bouncing up perfectly to him, Hourihane made no mistake to seal all three points for the hosts.

Dara O’Shea scores for West Brom.

Meanwhile, Dara O’Shea‘s fine season for West Brom continued, as the Baggies were held to a 1-1 draw away to Norwich City at Carrow Road.

O’Shea, 23, found himself free inside the penalty area to head home and open the scoring, giving Steve Bruce’s side a first-half lead.

Dara O'Shea's goal against Norwich City this afternoon 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/tKDlk3kMDT — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 17, 2022

Jayson Molumby also featured for the Baggies, but he was unable to help his side hold out for an important win on the road, with Sam Byram’s effort bailing out Dean Smith’s side.

Ireland international Andrew Omobamidele also played for the Canaries, while Adam Idah missed out through injury.

