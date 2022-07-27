Ireland international in training with Championship side

An interesting development.

Ireland international Cyrus Christie has been in training with Championship side Birmingham City following his recent departure from Fulham.

The 29-year-old parted ways with the Cottagers at the end of the 2022/23 Championship season, after spending the second-half of the season on loan at Swansea City last season.

In the wake of that exit, Christie has hinted at a move abroad to other European destinations, but it appears that his next move will see him remain in the UK.

“I played with both players, they are my friends and they are unattached at the moment…”

Recently, it has been reported that both Preston and Watford have held talks with the right-back, although he is in training with Birmingham City at the moment.

Christie is in training with the Blues alongside former Cardiff City midfielder Jordan Mutch, with City boss John Eustace dampening speculation that both are set to join.

Jordon Mutch and Cyrus Christie are currently training with Blues. 🔵 "We were short on numbers today so they were in training and that was it." #BCFC pic.twitter.com/geK7ooHi6Z — Birmingham City News (@BCFC_News) July 26, 2022

“There is no expectation,” he explained when speaking to Birmingham Live. “I played with both players, they are my friends and they are unattached at the moment so I just said ‘come in and get some fitness.

“We were short on numbers today so they were in training and that was it.”

Eustace previously coached Christie when the pair were on international duty in June, with the then Fulham full-back drafted in as cover to replace the injured Matt Doherty.

While a move to Birmingham is unclear for Christie, it does follow comments he made in June prior to Ireland’s Uefa Nations League games against Armenia, Ukraine and Scotland.

“Playing abroad is something that I’ve looked at before,” he explained. “There’s been times where I have had options but Fulham did not let me go and it’s something that I definitely would like to explore.

“I’ve had a lot of contact over this summer with a few teams abroad.

“We’ll see how that goes. I need to sit down and talk to my family and see what’s best for them when those options come up, something is concrete.”

