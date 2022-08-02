Ireland underage star targets Premier League bow

A big season awaits Andrew Moran.

Premier League and Brighton & Hove Albion starlet Andrew Moran has targeted a move to the Seagulls’ first-team set-up, after an encouraging pre-season.

Moran, formerly of Bray Wanderers and Dublin schoolboy kingpins St Joseph’s Boys, made his first-team debut for Brighton last season.

Last season also saw the Dubliner feature heavily with Brighton’s U23 side, as he moved up through the ranks from their U18 squad during the season previous.

“One day I want to be playing for the first team every week…”

Ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season, Moran is now eyeing a target of playing for Brighton’s first-team squad every week as he looks to make the next step up of his career.

“I started with the U18s, we had a good year and won the Premier Cup which was unbelievable,” he said when speaking to the club’s in-house media team.

🔥 𝐂𝐔𝐏 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋𝐒 🔥 Andrew Moran threw his hat into the ring for Goal of the Season in Albion's Under-17s Premier League Cup final win yesterday!#BHAFC 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/L7R5XssFwc — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 6, 2021

“Last year I was with the U23s and made my first team debut, so hopefully I can carry on going up.

“One day I want to be playing for the first team every week like all the guys in the academy, but that can only happen if I do well in these situations and show what I can do in training.”

Andrew Moran.

Hailing from Co. Dublin, Moran has been tipped for big things at Brighton for quite a while now, and was recently named on the bench in Brighton’s friendly against Brentford last week.

While Brighton lost the game 1-0, Moran played in the last 20 minutes of the game for Graham Potter’s side. And now 18, the talented playmaker will be hoping that he can deliver upon his promise sooner rather than later at the Amex Stadium.

“Andy Moran is just a joy to watch,” his former coach at Brighton Mark Beard said earlier this summer. “He brings a smile to your face when you watch him train every day, he’s a great kid. He nutmegs people for fun, everyone loves him.

Andrew Moran (17) made a big impression at the latest Ireland U19 training camp by scoring two goals including this beauty 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/tUbGCokqUd — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 11, 2021

“He had loads of adversity in his first year as his grandad and nan died. One was two days before the Premier League Cup final.

“We asked him if he would like to go home but he didn’t and then he scored that unbelievable goal, a little Messi run. It just shows you his character and what a lovely boy he is.”

