Returning Everton star hails Seamus Coleman after transfer move

Seamus Coleman played a big role in Everton’s latest signing.

Recently arrived Everton summer transfer recruit Idrissa Gana Gueye has revealed the role played by club captain Seamus Coleman in his return to Goodison Park.

For the last number of years, Gueye has been plying his trade with French giants PSG, but managed to bring an end to that chapter of his career and return to the Premier League.

In doing so, he has returned to Everton – the club where he enjoyed the most success at as a player when playing in England.

“For me, there is no better place than Everton..”

Upon rejoining the club, Gueye made his feelings clear, explaining that he spoke to Coleman nearly every day when he was away from the club and in Paris, as he still refers to Everton as ‘home’.

“Our captain, Seamus Coleman, messaged me and called me every day, it’s a real pleasure for me [to be back],” he said after he returned to Goodison Park.

“There is no better feeling than coming back home. I am very happy to be here at Everton again, to help and to work hard. I’ll give my soul to this team,” he then added on the club’s website.

“Coming back here was important to me because I feel like I’m in my home. I’ve followed the team every week and watched how they play. For me, there is no better place than Everton, so that’s why I chose to come back here.”

He then added: “When I went to Paris, I kept in touch with some of the players here and continued to support the team.

“For me, it’s special. I told PSG if I am going to leave it will be for one team — and that was Everton.

"There is no better feeling than coming back home. I’ll give my soul to this team." 🗨️ @IGanaGueye — Everton (@Everton) September 1, 2022

“It was not a difficult decision for me because I love this club. That’s why I had to come home. It’s a pleasure for me to be back and hopefully we will have a good season because we have to go and try to achieve our goals.”

Seamus Coleman.

So far this season, Coleman has struggled to force his way into Frank Lampard’s starting XI – although injury and the form of Nathan Patterson have played a significant role in that.

However, Coleman will be looking to impress this weekend for the Toffees against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, if his services are called upon by Lampard.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 12.30pm.

