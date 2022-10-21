Ian Baraclough sacked as Northern Ireland boss

The Irish FA have confirmed his exit.

Northern Ireland have confirmed that they have parted ways with senior international manager Ian Baraclough after a string of poor results during his tenure.

The former Sligo Rovers boss has been relieved of his duties by the Irish FA following a Uefa Nations League campaign that almost saw the Green and White Army suffer relegation to League D of the competition.

In a statement issued this afternoon, they thanked their now former manager for his service as they parted ways.

“The Irish Football Association has parted company with Northern Ireland senior men’s team manager Ian Baraclough,” a statement read.

In the statement issued, Irish FA CEO Patrick Nelson said that ‘overall records’ on the pitch have forced his board into a decision.

“Under Ian’s stewardship we have seen the introduction of new players who will wear the green jersey with pride for years to come and for this we place on record our gratitude,” he explained.

“However, in light of the overall record of results on the pitch, the Irish FA Board has subsequently taken this decision.

“We wish Ian the very best for the future and thank him for his contribution to football in Northern Ireland.”

Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood then added: “I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to Ian for his commitment to the role of senior men’s manager.

“I, on behalf of the Irish Football Association and the wider football family here in Northern Ireland, wish him every success in the future.”

Baraclough leaves his role as Northern Ireland boss after the draw was made for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying draw in Frankfurt, Germany.

In their group, Northern Ireland have been pitted in a group alongside Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

