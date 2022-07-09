Hibernians v Shamrock Rovers: TV details & team news for Champions League tie

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Shamrock Rovers take on Hibernians of Malta in the second-leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie on Tuesday, July 12th.

Here is all you need to know about the game, including team news, kick-off time, TV details and how to stream the match.

Who are Shamrock Rovers playing?

Shamrock Rovers are playing Hibernians at the MFA Centenary Stadium in Malta in the second-leg of their two-legged affair.

Hibernians won the Maltese top-flight last season, and they entered the Champions League for the first time in a number of years having claimed their 13th league title.

But they have recently lost their manager to Lazio’s underage side in the last few days, and trail the first-leg by three goals. Andrea Pisanu has replaced their former boss Stefano Sanderra.

What is at stake?

This match is the second game of Shamrock Rovers’ European campaign.

Rovers won the first-leg of the tie with a convincing 3-0 success, as Rory Gaffney stole the show in front a big attendance at Tallaght Stadium.

Should Rovers avoid a heavy defeat, they will secure their passage into the second round of Champions League qualifiers, with a tie against Bulgarian giants Ludogorets likely for the winners.

Away goals do not count for this tie.

How can I watch Hibernians v Shamrock Rovers on TV?

The match will be live on RTE News Now. It will also be streamed live on the RTÉ Player.

The match kicks off at 7pm.

Team news.

Heading into the game, Shamrock Rovers do have a number of notable injury issues to contend with.

Ireland internationals Jack Byrne and Graham Burke are expected to miss out through injury, alongside Neil Farrugia. Meanwhile, they have also recently parted ways with Ireland international prospect Daniel Mandroiu.

