Hibernians FC: Meet Shamrock Rovers’ Champions League opponents

Shamrock Rovers are back in European action this week.

Shamrock Rovers return to Champions League action, as they take on Maltese champions Hibernians FC in a two-legged tie in the first qualifying round of the tournament.

While the Hoops may not reach the Champions League group stages, they will undoubtedly harbour genuine hopes that they can make the group stages of the Europa Conference League at the very least.

With a win over two-legs against Hibernians, the Hoops will face either Ludogorets or Sutjeska, with the former being the tougher tie. But first up is a tie against Hibernians of Malta, and we have you covered ahead of the game which is to be aired on RTE 2 TV.

Who are Hibernians FC?

Hibernians, not to be confused with their Scottish namesake, are the current Maltese champions and have won their domestic crown 13 times.

Their most recent success came last season, as they bridged a five-year gap between their last league title win during the 2016/17 season.

They are also seasoned campaigners in European competition, and famously knocked League of Ireland giants Shelbourne out of the Champions League in 2002.

However, their other two visits to Ireland yielded no reward, losing to Dundalk and Waterford in 1979 and 1980 respectively.

They also come into the tie off the back of a heartbreaking end to their European odyssey last season, which came to an end in controversial fashion, with Irish referee Rob Hennessy at the forefront of it.

In their aggregate loss to Riga FC in the Europa Conference League, Hennessy found himself at the centre of a storm – which subsequently led to the suspension of Hibernian’s captain, vice-captain and manager for the upcoming tie against Shamrock Rovers.

Key Man?

With so many of their key men suspended in the wake of their European loss last season, Hibernians come into the two-legged affair as rank outsiders.

They are also out of season, with the Maltese league season drawing to a close prior to the summer months.

However, they do possess threats all over the park, with their striker Jurgen Degabriele a key man in terms of their attacking play.

Last season, the Maltese international scored 14 goals in 26 games to help his side secure a league title at the expense of closest challengers Floriana.

One to watch?

Given the sheer turnover within the Hibernians squad, there are plenty of unknown quantities within their ranks.

Of those, there are a number of new signings that may be worth keeping an eye on during the two-legged encounter against Rovers.

New signings Andreas Laursen and Terence Groothusen will both be looking to shine against the Hoops, while 21-year-old winger Ayrton Attard is also one to watch on the flanks.

Who are the favourites?

In truth, this is a tie that Shamrock Rovers should be looking to sail through as they embark on their European adventure this season.

Rovers are the seeded side in this draw, but they will be aware that they also are a team that Hibernians would have preferred to have drawn given the strength of the sides also in the pot.

The first-leg takes place on Tuesday evening at Tallaght Stadium at 7.30pm, with the return leg taking place on Tuesday July 12th at 7pm in Malta.

