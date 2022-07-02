Hearts confirm interest in former Ireland U21 Connor Ronan

One to watch.

Former Ireland U21 international Connor Ronan has been identified as a target of Scottish top-flight outfit Hearts after an impressive campaign on loan with St Mirren.

Ronan, 24, is still on the books of his parent club Wolves, but it now appears that the Premier League side are looking at parting ways with the Ireland international prospect.

In a report from the Scotsman, a fee of £500,000 has been suggested as the one that will be able to prise his talents way from Molineux as a number of clubs lurk.

“He is a Wolves player and it will come down to what they want to do..”

And speaking after a pre-season friendly for Hearts in Spain, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said that Ronan is a player that he is ‘looking at’ during this present moment.

Last season, Hearts secured European football for the 2022/23 season, which was the first time they were able to do so in a considerable period of time.

Absolute screamer from Connor Ronan to give St Mirren the lead against Rangers 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 What a player 👌#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/f0K0mFJUlr — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) October 24, 2021

“[Connor Ronan] obviously did very well at St Mirren last year,” Neilson said as quoted by the Edinburgh News. “He is one of a number of guys we are looking at right at the moment.

“He is a Wolves player and it will come down to what they want to do.”

Connor Ronan.

Should Ronan complete his move to Hearts, he would link up with fellow Irish teammate Aaron McEneff in doing so.

McEneff however struggled for regular game-time last season at Tynecastle, with the Edinburgh based outfit impressing during the 2021/22 campaign.

Heading into the 2022/23 season, McEneff is gearing himself towards the final year of his remaining two-and-a-half year deal at the club.

But for Hearts, they are just 180 minutes away from sealing their place in the Europa League group stages, with their opponents for the tie yet to be confirmed.

However, even if they lose they will take their place in the Europa Conference League.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Connor Ronan, hearts