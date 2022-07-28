Harry Maguire issued with warning despite Man United captaincy

An important game awaits Harry Maguire.

Former Liverpool hero Mark Lawrenson has issued a stark warning to Man United central defender Harry Maguire ahead of the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Maguire was part of a United side that struggled massively last season, and also found his position with England under threat off the back of that dismal club campaign.

And ahead of the upcoming season, Maguire has been warned that his position in the United starting XI is under serious threat despite his role as club captain.

“I don’t know whether it’ll be him leading the team every week…”

“Club captain used to mean that you were captain of the club, not necessarily team captain,” he explained when speaking to Paddy Power.

“Harry Maguire is a good player, but like a lot of them last year, he had a really poor season.

“His problem is that he’s a good footballer, but he is just a bit slow – you can’t really make yourself any faster, unfortunately! I don’t know whether it’ll be him leading the team every week. In all honesty, I would watch this space.

“Ten Hag is obviously still buying players,” he added. “You can understand what he’s doing – he’s buying players that he knows, and also players that are good in the dressing room.

🗣 "I hear it as well, I didn't know really what happened but I think if I saw the game today, Harry [Maguire] was playing really well." Donny van de Beek responds to the fans booing Harry Maguire during their pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/rilfDZts6x — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 19, 2022

“Last year, United’s dressing room was all over the place. There were players there that knew they were leaving at the end of the season. They knew also that the interim manager was leaving, and it was just a complete mess.”

Man United.

For United, they will be hopeful that they can avoid some of the same pitfalls they suffered last year in the Premier League.

But the initial signs in pre-season have been promising, with a big win arriving against Liverpool in their pre-season opener.

However, the real acid test will arrive in the Premier League, as Erik ten Hag looks to make his mark at Old Trafford this season.

