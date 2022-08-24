Ex-Arsenal hero claims Harry Maguire is being used as a ‘scapegoat’ for Man United

A fair point?

Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn has claimed that Man United’s Harry Maguire is being used as a ‘scapegoat’ to typify the Red Devils’ struggles in recent times.

Winterburn watched on as Maguire was dropped for United’s impressive home win against Liverpool on Monday evening, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane impressing at the heart of defence.

But rather than taking aim at Maguire for United’s improvement without him, Winterburn defended the England international who has come under heavy fire in recent times.

“It appears to me that Harry Maguire is struggling a little and has been made a scapegoat…”

“Sometimes you look to your captain, if he’s having a real bad time when you’re looking for him then it can become harder because you look at a captain to lead by example,” Winterburn explained when speaking to Paddy Power.

“It appears to me that Harry Maguire is struggling a little and has been made a scapegoat. I’ve looked at certain goals where some pundits and people are putting Maguire into the fall.

“He’s an England international, he’s the captain of Manchester United, and the level of performance, as for most of them, needs to be considerably higher.

“The manager would make that decision whether he needs to change the captaincy, but the most important thing is his attitude, his dedication and the desire to win a game of football when you’re out on the pitch, it doesn’t take a captain to do that.”

While Maguire being dropped against Liverpool was no surprise, it comes at a time in which there are questions surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

Maguire has been linked with a move to Chelsea, although it has since emerged that the Blues are more interested in tying up a deal for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

As a result, it is expected that he will remain at United for the foreseeable future.

