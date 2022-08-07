Harry Maguire reacts to ‘nightmare’ Premier League start for Man United

Not the start Man United would have been hoping for.

Man United captain Harry Maguire bemoaned his side’s ‘nightmare’ start to the season, as the Red Devils slumped to an opening day loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton raced into a 2-0 lead before the half-time break, with United’s defence found being caught at sixes and sevens by a slick Brighton side at Old Trafford.

Speaking after the game, Maguire admitted that he and his teammates must find ways to improve as the season gets underway at Old Trafford under their new boss.

“We gave them encouragement to come forward & attack us. It was a nightmare start to be 2-0 down…”

The result was also the first time United lost at home to Brighton in their history.

“We went into the game positive, we had a good pre-season and it was the worst possible start to be 2-0 down at half-time at Old Trafford,” he said when speaking to Sky Sports after the game.

“Not good enough. We got a goal back but we huffed and puffed a bit and it’s a bad start for us.

🗣️ "It was a nightmare start" Harry Maguire reacts to Man Utd's opening weekend defeat to Brighton… pic.twitter.com/E3oXxdk3ps — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 7, 2022

“We started pretty the game well and on the front foot and as a team we had control of the game. Then we conceded the first goal and that knocked us badly.

“We stopped playing from then. We need to look at not letting that first goal set us back as much as it did. But we have to be better on the ball, we gave them encouragement to come forward and attack us. It was a nightmare start to be 2-0 down at half-time.”

Man United’s struggles.

For United, the defeat was their latest at Old Trafford, and their first under new boss Erik ten Hag.

However, their new boss does have an early opportunity to make amends as early as next week, as United take on Brentford in West London.

After that they welcome fierce rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford on August 22nd.

