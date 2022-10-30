Close sidebar

Graeme Souness claims Liverpool are being ‘bullied’ as woes continue

by Andrew Dempsey
A night to forget for Liverpool.

Graeme Souness has suggested that Liverpool are ‘being bullied’, as their Premier League woes continued on Saturday night after slumping to a dismal 2-1 home defeat against Leeds United.

Rodrigo opened the scoring for the Whites after a disastrous defensive lapse from Joe Gomez, before Mohamed Salah levelled matters before the half-time break.

However, Crysencio Summerville struck late for the visitors to condemn Liverpool to a dismal league loss on home soil.

“They are not like the Liverpool we’ve seen for the last five years…”

But speaking after the game on Sky Sports, Souness claimed that Liverpool’s league woes may be down to the fact that they are now being ‘bullied’ by opponents.

“Liverpool are a country mile from where they were over the last few years,” he stressed. “In many instances, Leeds were more than a match for Liverpool and they did to Liverpool what they had been doing to teams for years.

“Liverpool basically bullied teams before, their midfield bullied teams. And now they’re being bullied. That’s making them vulnerable at the back, and they’re not creating the same chances up front.

“Liverpool are a shadow [of the team they used to be].

Liverpool still had enough chances to win the game, but they are not like the Liverpool we’ve seen for the last five years. They don’t play with the same intensity and just don’t have it in their legs anymore.”

Liverpool.

Following the Reds’ latest league loss, they have now slumped further behind in their quest to finish inside the Champions League places.

Liverpool are now 9th in the Premier League table, and are eight points behind 4th placed Newcastle United.

Speaking after Saturday evening’s loss to Leeds, Jurgen Klopp claimed that his side are putting their Champions League hopes in jeopardy after their slow start to the season.

“You cannot qualify for the Champions League if you play as inconsistently as we do at the moment,” he added. “We have to fix that, and then we will see where we end up.

“We all know a lot of things are possible, but for that we have to win football games, and we don’t do that often enough yet.”

