Graeme Souness claims Liverpool are being ‘bullied’ as woes continue

Graeme Souness has suggested that Liverpool are ‘being bullied’, as their Premier League woes continued on Saturday night after slumping to a dismal 2-1 home defeat against Leeds United.

Rodrigo opened the scoring for the Whites after a disastrous defensive lapse from Joe Gomez, before Mohamed Salah levelled matters before the half-time break.

However, Crysencio Summerville struck late for the visitors to condemn Liverpool to a dismal league loss on home soil.

But speaking after the game on Sky Sports, Souness claimed that Liverpool’s league woes may be down to the fact that they are now being ‘bullied’ by opponents.

“Liverpool are a country mile from where they were over the last few years,” he stressed. “In many instances, Leeds were more than a match for Liverpool and they did to Liverpool what they had been doing to teams for years.

“Liverpool basically bullied teams before, their midfield bullied teams. And now they’re being bullied. That’s making them vulnerable at the back, and they’re not creating the same chances up front.

⭕ 'I have concerns about the age of the midfield!' What is going wrong at Liverpool… 💭 pic.twitter.com/7F5sBd0oV6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 29, 2022

“Liverpool still had enough chances to win the game, but they are not like the Liverpool we’ve seen for the last five years. They don’t play with the same intensity and just don’t have it in their legs anymore.”

Following the Reds’ latest league loss, they have now slumped further behind in their quest to finish inside the Champions League places.

Liverpool are now 9th in the Premier League table, and are eight points behind 4th placed Newcastle United.

Speaking after Saturday evening’s loss to Leeds, Jurgen Klopp claimed that his side are putting their Champions League hopes in jeopardy after their slow start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp: "That's the situation, we will work on solutions. It’s no excuse but we have the problem from the first day with injuries or half-fit players". 🔴 #LFC "It's a brutal season for us because we've had injuries from first day and some players we've had to rush back". pic.twitter.com/Qce5dkAPJj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 30, 2022

“You cannot qualify for the Champions League if you play as inconsistently as we do at the moment,” he added. “We have to fix that, and then we will see where we end up.

“We all know a lot of things are possible, but for that we have to win football games, and we don’t do that often enough yet.”

