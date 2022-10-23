Rotherham boss hails ‘standout’ Georgie Kelly after latest goal

An impressive run of form.

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has heaped praise on Georgie Kelly, after the former Bohemians forward netted another league goal for the Millers on Saturday afternoon.

Losing the game 4-2, Kelly scored a late consolation for Rotherham in their defeat against Hull City.

And while the defeat soured Kelly’s afternoon, his performance did at least receive plenty of praise from his manager who was only recently appointed by the club.

“He’s got another goal and he’s probably going to get a run of games…”

Kelly was drafted on as a substitute in the 64th minute of the game, and led the line with Dan Barlaser up front for the Millers.

89 | Goal. Kelly capitalises on Eaves' low cross to pull one back. (2-4)#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/PhFqEcysYE — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) October 22, 2022

In doing so, the Co. Donegal native scored for the hosts – as their two-game winning streak ground to a halt.

“We give the opposition full credit but we weren’t good enough today,” Taylor explained during his post-match media duties with Rotherham United.

“They [Dan Balaser and Georgie Kelly] were a couple of the standouts today. Dan a constant quality and we need more of that and Georgie will always give us something.

POST MATCH | We just couldn't take control of the game – Taylor "We lacked control at any stage in the game… It was uncharacteristic from us all over the pitch."#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/VCzZq1hbfr — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) October 22, 2022

“He’s got another goal and he’s probably going to get a run of games and that’s probably coming pretty soon.

“He adds a certain endeavour. His game isn’t perfect, but if there’s something that I can count on at certain times in the game, he has something that I can rely on and that’s the same with Dan.”

Georgie Kelly.

Since making his Championship debut earlier this season, Kelly has played nine times for the Millers following their return to the English second-tier.

And having found his form in recent weeks, the former Dundalk and Bohemians star may be forcing his way into Stephen Kenny’s international plans ahead of the upcoming window in November.

Ireland take on Norway and Malta in that window of games, with Erling Haaland set to face Kenny’s side at the Aviva Stadium.

