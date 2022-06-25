Georgia v Ireland: TV channel, kick-off time & squad news for World Cup Qualifier

A big game awaits Ireland.

Vera Pauw’s Ireland return to competitive action on Monday evening, as they take on Georgia in another World Cup qualifier as the Girls in Green chase history.

Ireland have never qualified for a major tournament, and an expected win away to the Georgians will set them up nicely ahead of September’s crunch internationals against Finland and Slovakia.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Monday’s game against Georgia, including TV details and team news for the game.

Georgia v Ireland.

Ireland head into this World Cup qualifier off the back off a spirited 1-1 draw against Sweden in April.

That point followed an equally impressive 11-0 win against Georgia in November, which proved to be a record win for the Girls in Green as they eclipsed their previous best against Montenegro.

However, they will be aware that their away clash against Georgia will be a much different test as they get set to face the searing heat and a motivated Georgian side.

Ireland won their warm-up game for this showdown against the Philippines by a single goal, while they have also soared to 27th in the world rankings.

What TV channel can I watch the Georgia v Ireland match on?

Georgia v Ireland will be broadcast on RTÉ 2.

Build-up will begin at 4.30pm before the studio hands over to the commentary team in time for a 5pm kick-off [Irish time]. The match will also be available to stream on RTÉ Player.

Ireland team news.

In terms of team news for Ireland, they come into the game with a relatively clean bill of health.

Denise O’Sullivan linked up with the squad earlier in the week after being on club duty.

Meanwhile, the likes of Stephanie Roche and Lily Agg will be hoping that they can build on impressive performances against the Philippines last weekend.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland wnt