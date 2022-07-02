Ireland U21 star Gavin Kilkenny completes Championship loan move

Gavin Kilkenny has a new club.

Ireland U21 international Gavin Kilkenny has put pen to paper on a loan move to Stoke City, as he eyes regular first-team minutes in the Championship.

Kilkenny, 22, was forced to watch from the stands for most of last season at Bournemouth as the Cherries secured promotion back to the top-flight.

The promotion left Kilkenny in a difficult predicament however, with first-team opportunities expected to be even more limited for him in the Premier League.

“He’s a very good player..”

But after reports suggested he was on his way to Stoke City on Friday afternoon, the Dubliner has officially linked up with the Potters on a year-long loan.

“We’ve been monitoring Gavin for a few years and we’ve taken the opportunity to bring him in,” Stoke first-team coach Rory Delap said.

“He’s a very good player; he builds the game and that’s something we felt we needed with Joe Allen having left the club and hopefully he’ll be a really good addition and help us play the way we want to play.

Welcome to Stoke City @gavkilkenny10 🤝 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 2, 2022

“He’s highly motivated, he wants to play and doesn’t want to sit on the bench and be a bit part player.

“That’s what we’ve targeted this season – players that are motivated to play, improve and make us a better team.”

Gavin Kilkenny.

Kilkenny links up with the Potters off the back of a breakthrough season with Bournemouth, and he will be hoping that he can catapult his way back into their first-team conversation next season.

Good luck, @gavkilkenny10 👊👊 The midfielder has joined Stoke City on a season-long loan ✍️ pic.twitter.com/cD4JZHETPl — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) July 2, 2022

Last season, the Dubliner made 18 appearances for Bournemouth in league and cup action. He has also played 20 times for the Ireland U21 side, with most of those appearances coming under Jim Crawford.

As a result of his loan, he has extended his current stay at Bournemouth by another year.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bournemouth, Gavin Kilkenny