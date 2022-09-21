Premier League side ‘regret’ missing out on Gavin Bazunu move

A mistake by Spurs?

Ireland international Gavin Bazunu has impressed at times during his brief Premier League foray with Southampton, despite one or two errors costing the Saints this season.

Already, Bazunu has established himself as first-choice at St Mary’s, beating off competition from Alex McCarthy to take hold of the position as first-choice on the English South Coast.

However, it has been reported that Bazunu’s move to Southampton is a source of ‘regret’ for those at their Premier League rivals, Spurs.

The Athletic are reporting that the North London outfit were keen on the Ireland international, as they continue to search for a successor for current first-choice Hugo Lloris.

However, Spurs were unable to make a deal for Bazunu work, as the Saints landed their man, with the report claiming, “staff at Spurs are said to have admitted regret that they did not spot him soon enough as someone who could be the eventual replacement for Hugo Lloris…”

Saying that, Antonio Conte’s men were not the only side in for Bazunu during the summer transfer window.

Portuguese giants Benfica were also said to have held an interest in signing the shot-stopper, as did Champions League semi-finalists Villareal.

Everton also made an attempt to sign the player according to the same report, but the Saints were able to snap Bazunu’s services up on a long-term deal.

An impressive start.

As mentioned, the 20-year-old has had a relatively successful start to life in the Premier League.

However, he has borne the brunt of some criticism. His own supporters and TV pundits have taken aim at some of his errors, but he does crucially retain the support of his club boss, Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“I like how he plays and how he gets his position very offensive on the jump,” Hasenhuttl said about Bazunu when speaking to Hampshire Live earlier this month.

“He had two or three situations where he was going there and I ask him to do this.

“When you go all in and play with a high line, you have to have a goalkeeper behind you who is on the jump and can clear situations, like he did a couple of times with dangerous situations.

“This is good and this is what I want to see, and I am very happy.”

