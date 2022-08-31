Impressive Gavin Bazunu performance in numbers as Southampton stun Chelsea

Gavin Bazunu impressed for the Saints.

Ireland international Gavin Bazunu turned in an impressive performance for Southampton on Tuesday evening, as the Saints claimed a deserved 2-1 win against Chelsea.

Bazunu conceded in the first-half from Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling, although there was little he could have done about the goal at St Mary’s.

However, Southampton rallied and took a 2-1 lead into the half-time, and that was a lead that they held onto to claim all three points.

An impressive performance.

The retention of their lead was largely down to a battling defensive effort, led by the commanding presence of Bazunu in between the sticks.

The win was the Saints’ second Premier League win of the season, and their second in three games after an indifferent start to the campaign against Spurs and Leeds United.

But for Bazunu, the win was a significant not only in the context of his club’s season, but for his campaign on a personal level.

Gavin Bazunu’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 44 touches

35 passes

23 final third passes

12 long balls completed

3 saves

In the game, Bazunu made 44 touches, and was widely-praised for his ability on the ball with his distribution to Che Adams in the Saints’ frontline.

Of those, 12 long balls found a Southampton player, while he also successfully completed a number of passes to his teammates during the game, 35 to be exact.

23 of his passes were placed into the final-third, as he alleviated the pressure on Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side. Crucially, he also made three saves at key times for the Saints, the most significant of which being one to deny German international Kai Havertz.

Gavin Bazunu.

So far this season, Bazunu has played in all of Southampton’s Premier League games, and is beginning to look at home in his new surroundings.

Joining the club from Man City, it was expected that the former Shamrock Rovers teenager would contest Alex McCarthy for the position as first-choice initially.

But he has already established himself as Southampton’s preferred man between the sticks – and will be hoping that he can continue to push on for his new club.

