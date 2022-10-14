Gavin Bazunu reflects on his Premier League start with Southampton

A mixed start to his Premier League career.

Ireland international Gavin Bazunu has admitted that the start to his Premier League career has been ‘everything it’s lived up to be’ since his move to Southampton.

Bazunu, 20, has yet to record a clean sheet for the Saints so far this season, but has shown glimpses of his quality and class at times.

But despite that, he admits that he is revelling in his new challenge as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side seek to avoid being plunged into a relegation dogfight this season.

“It’s everything it’s lived up to be, it’s exciting, it’s full of the best players in the world and my point of view is taking each game trying to learn from every one of them as much as I can,” Bazunu said when speaking to the Daily Echo.

“My standards for myself and where I want to be are high enough that it’s above where anyone else would expect me to be.

“My goal is to follow my own standards rather than the expectations of other people.”

Last weekend, the former Shamrock Rovers shot-stopper was in action against his former side Manchester City, and also Erling Haaland in Southampton’s latest Premier League beating.

“It was a really special moment for me to be able to go back to the club that gave me my opportunity over here in England,” he then added.

While at City, Bazunu was never involved with the club’s first-team squad, although he was held in high-regard by those at the club.

So much so that Pep Guardiola has already explained that they possess a first-choice option should they wish to re-sign the goalkeeper from Southampton.

“It was really nice to see some familiar faces and speak to people I have worked with,” Bazunu also said. “It was a disappointing result (4-0) but definitely a special moment for me.”

