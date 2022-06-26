Gavin Bazunu explains ‘massive role’ played by Seamus Coleman in Ireland set-up

Gavin Bazunu has been speaking about the influence of Seamus Coleman.

Ireland international Gavin Bazunu has explained the influence and help Seamus Coleman has had on his Ireland career to date, after his remarkable rise through the ranks at international level.

After making his senior international debut in March 2021, Bazunu has gone from strength to strength as he continues to rise through the ranks.

Recently, the former Shamrock Rovers star completed a big-money move from Man City to Southampton where he will be expected to compete for the first-choice position at the Saints next season.

“He has a massive role as a leader, and he does his job very well..”

And speaking to Irish Football Fan TV ahead of his debut Premier League campaign, Bazunu revealed the role played by Coleman on his international career thus far.

“Seamus was massive [for me] from the very first moment I walked into the hotel,” Bazunu said. “I remember first thing he came up to me and we had a conversation.

“Straight away, he knew how I was doing at Rochdale and he was asking about other players at the club. He done his due diligence and that’s what he’s like with all the new lads that come in.

“He’s welcoming and he knows where they are and how they are doing. He has a massive role as a leader, and he does his job very well..

“I try to be around Seamus as much as possible because I want to learn from him and take from his leadership qualities. I’d like to have some of them.”

In just a few days time, Bazunu will link up with Southampton’s first-team for the first time after completing his lucrative switch from Man City earlier this month.

While he will be competing with Alex McCarthy for the first-team jersey at the club, he will be hoping that he can grab his opportunity with both hands in the Premier League.

Southampton begin their Premier League campaign on August 6th away to Antonio Conte’s Spurs.

