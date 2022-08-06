Ex-Ireland international tips Gavin Bazunu to play key Premier League role after Southampton move

Richard Dunne has offered his take.

Former Ireland international Richard Dunne has tipped Ireland international Gavin Bazunu to play a key role in Southampton’s defence this season.

Bazunu joins the Saints from Premier League rivals Man City, and is likely to play some sort of a role in their upcoming campaign under current boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Last season, the Saints struggled defensively in the Premier League, but following the arrival of the former Shamrock Rovers netminder, they will be hoping that they can change their fortunes.

“He’s done it for Ireland internationally…”

On Saturday afternoon, Bazunu is in line to make his first Premier League start of his promising young career, but is expected to battle it out with Alex McCarthy for the first-choice jersey at St Mary’s this season.

However, should he find his form and nail down a place as Southampton’s first-choice this season, Bazunu will be hoping that he can bring his promising career to even greater heights.

“They’ve signed a young Irish goalkeeper [Gavin] Bazunu, who had a great time at Portsmouth last year,” Dunne said, as quoted by Hampshire Live.

“But repeating it in the Premier League, he’s done it for Ireland internationally, but if he has a good season that could really boost them [Southampton] because they tend to concede a lot of goals.”

Gavin Bazunu.

Southampton head into the 2022/23 Premier League season with plenty to prove, and plenty to put right after an inconsistent campaign last season.

While there were some bright moments for the Saints, they did succumb to some heavy defeats on occasion, with fresh questions being posed on the future of their current first-team boss.

However, they have recruited a number of exciting talents this summer, and will be hoping that they can maximise the potential of those talents to full effect this season.

Read More About: gavin bazunu, richard dunne