Pep Guardiola reveals transfer clause in ‘fantastic’ Gavin Bazunu

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that his side possess a transfer buyback clause in Southampton’s latest line of summer recruits from his club, including Gavin Bazunu.

Bazunu, 20, joined the Saints from City earlier this summer after enjoying an impressive campaign in League One with Portsmouth last season.

Remarkably, Bazunu has continued his good form this season in the Premier League, and has established himself as first-choice at his new club.

“We have a buyback on all of them so just in case they explode we have a chance to get them back…”

On Tuesday night, Bazunu impressed for Southampton in their 2-1 win against Chelsea at St Mary’s Stadium, with Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong netting for the Saints.

And with Bazunu continuing to excel in a new environment, the City boss has explained that the Premier League champions possess a buyback clause in case his talent ‘explodes’ and Southampton wish to sell the player.

“All of them are fantastic players,” Guardiola said when speaking this weekend ahead of City’s trip to Villa Park. Southampton bought really good players.

“They could stay one to two years. The EDS (Elite Development Squad) competition is so light, it’s not real competition.

“They want Premier League, so after agreement with the clubs we have a buyback on all of them so just in case they explode we have a chance to get them back.”

This latest revelation about Bazunu’s future comes at a time where he is settling into life quite nicely at his new club. As a result, he is continuing to solidify his place as Ireland’s first-choice in between the sticks under Stephen Kenny.

The former Shamrock Rovers star has missed out on the last two squads through injury, but will be keen to make up for lost time in this month’s Uefa Nations League games against Scotland and Armenia.

This weekend, Bazunu will be hoping that he can add to his flourishing reputation with Southampton, as the Premier League side take on Nathan Collins’ Wolves.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

