Marked Gavin Bazunu improvement recalled by ex-teammate

Gavin Bazunu’s journey has been discussed.

Matty Lund, a former teammate of Gavin Bazunu at Rochdale has revealed how the Irish international improved when the pair were teammates at the then League One side.

When Bazunu and Lund were teammates, Rochdale were relegated from England’s third tier. However, the former Shamrock Rovers prospect did enough to push on considerably from that setback.

Now, he is priming himself for his first real opportunity at playing regular first-team football in the Premier League with Southampton.

“Rochdale was the right club to give him that freedom…”

But not so long ago the Dubliner was battling it out at the foot of League One and it was there where he began to show signs of his marked improvement.

“Gavin wouldn’t have said something like he’s going to be the next best goalkeeper in the world,” Lund said when speaking to talkSPORT.

Big save from Gavin Bazunu! 🧤 The Portsmouth ‘keeper does well to keep Luxembourg out! ⛔ pic.twitter.com/GmFEf1tIHD — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 14, 2021

“But he was always with the goalkeeping coach or with the manager, trying to learn about what he could do to be better. He was little bit hesitant with the ball at times, but he improved massively and tried to be more confident on the ball.

“Obviously coming from Manchester City, you need that confidence if you’re going to play in the Premier League so he knew that he needed to try and do that.

“Rochdale was the right club to give him that freedom, be brave, and take the ball and try and play out from the back.”

Gavin Bazunu.

Ahead of his Premier League debut campaign, Bazunu will be hoping that he can continue in his rich vein of form and development at St Mary’s.

At the Saints, he is expected to link up with Ireland U21 Will Smallbone following the recent departure of Shane Long. Southampton begin their 2022/23 Premier League season against Spurs on August 6th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gavin bazunu