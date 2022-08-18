Gary Neville slams ‘unforgivable’ Man United failing

It has been a few years to forget for Man United.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has slammed a major failing of the Glazers’ time in charge of the club, in relation to their care of the club’s famous Old Trafford ground.

Since taking charge of United, the Glazers have been the subject of intense scrutiny, with recent results on the pitch exacerbating the issues around the club.

Once a world leader in terms of facilities, their stadium has descended into a state of disrepair, with reports suggesting that the ground may need to be demolished in the near future.

Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett, Neville took aim at the club’s treatment of Old Trafford.

Neville’s comments come at the same time in which their bitter rivals Liverpool are improving their Anfield base at a pace of knots, with the redevelopment of their ground continuing.

“I used to laugh when I went to Anfield and compared it to Old Trafford,” he said. “I’d always think “they can never catch up, they’re too far behind.

“They’re building that second stand now behind the goal where the away fans sit. The main stand now is towering up.

“Anfield will be a more modern ground than Manchester United and Old Trafford in 12 months. That is unforgivable.”

While United supporters and Neville may be concerned the general direction of the club, they will be aware that a win at home to Liverpool on Monday evening will go some way to easing their concerns.

Also, it has been reported that the Glazers may be willing to part ways with a minority share of the club, with the richest man in the UK Sir Jim Ratcliffe expressing an interest.

