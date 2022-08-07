Gary Neville claims Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘undermined’ Erik ten Hag as Man United boss

Gary Neville is not impressed.

Gary Neville has claimed that Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘undermined’ his new boss at the club ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

Ronaldo, 37, has been the subject of intense transfer scrutiny this summer, with the record international goalscorer linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been linked with potential moves for the Portuguese star, but neither have come to fruition.

“I’m not sure he fits into Ten Hag’s way…”

And speaking ahead of the start of the season, Neville slammed Ronaldo for ‘undermining’ the newly-appointed United boss.

On Sunday afternoon, the Red Devils begin their league season with a home clash against Brighton, but they have plenty of questions to answer this season under their new boss.

“I’ve not been to a Manchester United game yet [this season], but I was watching all the clips of the goals that were scored on the tour, and some of those goals that you were watching, they’re unbelievable goals,” Neville said when speaking on the Overlap, in partnership with Sky Bet.

JUST IN! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United's clash with Brighton. pic.twitter.com/YZrBBLoPm3 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 7, 2022

“They’re not easy goals to score at any time this season, let alone in pre-season when you’ve just had a manager who’s been there a few weeks.

“I’m not sure they could actually score those types of goals and play that way that Ten Hag wants to play in terms of the high pressing – we know he [Ronaldo] can’t do that – and the way in which he wants to play on the ball, I’m not sure he fits into Ten Hag’s way.”

“The timing was horrific coming into the start of the season, it undermined Ten Hag straight away…”

However, Ronaldo and United’s predicament this season has been amplified by the reality that they will not be playing in the Champions League this season, and they have recently appointed a new boss.

News of Ronaldo’s seemingly desired departure then added a new layer of chaos to their pre-season preparations.

“That Saturday night, when that statement came out that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave and then the Monday morning I think something else came out – I’m not sure the club were even aware,” Neville added.

“The timing was horrific coming into the start of the season, it undermined Ten Hag straight away – it meant that Ten Hag literally has had every single press conference that he does just obliterated by the Ronaldo issue.

“I think looking back, Pep, Klopp, Conte, Sir Alex Ferguson – if a player becomes the dominating factor, and a distraction in the press conference for a manager, there’s only one thing that has to happen. We all know it.”

To access exclusive, unseen content from the Overlap Fan Debate, please visit Sky Bet’s Start of Season Hub

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, gary neville, Manchester United, Premier League