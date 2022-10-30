Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville on live TV

A high-profile snub.

Gary Neville was snubbed by Cristiano Ronaldo as the Man United forward came on for his warm-up prior to the Red Devils’ Premier League tie against West Ham.

After emerging from the tunnel for the warm-up, Ronaldo embraced with Lois Saha and Jamie Redknapp, before ignoring Neville at the end.

In recent weeks, Neville has been a vocal critic of Ronaldo at the club, suggesting that the player needs to leave at the earliest possible opportunity.

However, his view has been contested by a number of his former teammates at the club, including Roy Keane and Rio Ferdinand.

As a result, upon Ronaldo’s return to the United starting XI, it appeared that the Portuguese icon opted to snub his former teammate before the game.

In fact, Neville is not the first Sky Sports pundit to be snubbed by Ronaldo before a game this season, with Jamie Carragher also being ignored by the forward in August.

Ronaldo’s actions followed an earlier discussion on the Sky broadcast, which questioned whether or not Ronaldo was right or wrong staying at the club.

“It’s a difficult one,” Saha replied to the question while on punditry duty for Sky Sports. “[But] if she shows during the game that he wants to stay, I want him to stay.”

Redknapp then added: “No player should be at a football club if they don’t want to be there.

“If he doesn’t want to be at a football club you have to get rid of him. It will cause a manager and the dressing room if he doesn’t want to be there.”

However, Neville maintained his view that his former teammate should leave Old Trafford.

“I think for him [he should] go, and for the club [he should] go,” he stressed.

