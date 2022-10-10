Gary Neville holds ‘concern’ for Liverpool after their poor Premier League start

Gary Neville has reflected on Liverpool’s dismal start to the season.

Former Man United defender Gary Neville has claimed that he is ‘concerned’ for Liverpool after their poor start to the season in the Premier League.

After Sunday’s thrilling defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, the Reds are now 14 points behind the Gunners as they lost further ground in the race for Champions League football.

Following the game, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp declared that his side were already out of the title race. Neville since backed up those claims, unsure if this is a ‘blip or a decline’ for the Reds.

“I thought that second half was worrying for Liverpool. They looked like a shadow of themselves…”

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast after Liverpool’s latest defeat, Neville expressed his ‘concerns’ for the Reds.

“For Liverpool, is this a blip or is this a bit of a decline in terms of how they are at this moment in time?,” he questioned when speaking to Martin Tyler.

“In the first half, I thought they responded really well to an electric start. But I thought that second half was worrying for Liverpool. They looked like a shadow of themselves.

“Generally, their performance in the second half will be a worry for Jurgen Klopp – not just the performance on the ball and how they played, but also off the ball, their ability to be able to get to the ball, and press, and harass..”

He then added: “Look, they have got enough credit in the bank this Liverpool team and this Liverpool manager.

“And this Liverpool manager has done the best job of any manager in the last six, seven years, with what he has had to work with in terms of budget compared to the rest.

“So, they have enough credit in the bank for us not to go wild on them and say: ‘This is the end of Liverpool’. That’s not the case here, but there are concerns and worrying signs.”

Liverpool’s woes.

Next up for Liverpool is a crucial Champions League tie against Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday evening, as they look to shake off their recent malaise in Europe.

However, next up for the Reds in the Premier League is a home tie against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Kick-off is at 4.30pm.

