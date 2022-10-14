Gary Neville casts doubt on Arsenal’s top-four hopes

Gary Neville has delivered his verdict.

Former Manchester United stalwart Gary Neville has claimed that Arsenal’s position inside the top-four by the end of the season is far from certain, despite their good start.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League, but are only just clear of second-placed Manchester City in the league standings.

Despite that, a recent win against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, coupled with a victory against Spurs at the same venue last month has raised expectations in North London.

Despite that, Neville is less convinced following their start to the season.

“ I don’t think Liverpool will finish in the top four, and Arsenal could still finish outside the top four as well…”

While Neville is unsure of Arsenal’s place in the top-four, he has also claimed that Liverpool will be the high-profile side to miss out on Champions League football next season.

“I don’t think Liverpool will finish in the top four, and Arsenal could still finish outside the top four as well – but I’ll put [them] in for now just to keep all the Arsenal fans happy,” Neville explained when speaking on the Overlap, in partnership with Sky Bet.

“I look at Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool – it’s still a big job for Arsenal [to finish in the top four].“

He then added: “Manchester United have something that isn’t spectacular at the moment but this season is a marathon more than most, and the momentum will keep swinging back and forward – the Queen’s passing, the World Cup – it’s a disrupted season.

“Nothing has really got started yet, and coming back from the World Cup everything could be completely different.”

“ I’ve always had a respect for Arsenal as a football club…”

While Arsenal’s place in the top-four may be unclear according to Neville, he has heaped praise on the job that Mikel Arteta has undertaken at the club.

“I’ve always had a respect for Arsenal as a football club,” he added. “They’re one of the great traditional clubs in this country. However, the last few years has been a struggle.

“I remember at the end of last season, me and Jamie Carragher thought that it could be terminal for Mikel Arteta.

“I was at the Emirates stadium for the first time on Sunday against Liverpool.

“I watched Arsenal away at Old Trafford and at Brentford, and they played well at Old Trafford – even though they lost – and they were brilliant at Brentford, but the atmosphere felt a little bit different on Sunday – it was unbelievable.”

