Gary Neville takes aim at Arsenal after missing out on transfer target

Arsenal missed out on a key midfield target.

Gary Neville has criticised Arsenal, after the Gunners missed out on a key midfield target, Douglas Luiz, during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have struggled with injuries despite their promising start to the season, but fresh questions are set to be posed of them in the wake of their first defeat of the season against Man United.

Not only did Mikel Arteta’s side fall to a defeat, they are now struggling in terms of midfield depth.

“ I just felt they did lack a midfield player…”

With the transfer window now closed, Arsenal were unable to add a midfielder to their ranks, despite Arteta admitting that his side were looking to add one to their squad.

As a result, Gary Neville, speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate Xtra, in partnership with Sky Bet questioned why the Gunners waited until it was too late to move for Luiz.

“We asked Mikel Arteta on the first Friday Night football against Crystal Palace and asked him if he was going to do anymore business, and he said ‘yes’, he wanted to do more business and we asked what area, and he said ‘midfield’.

“Why did they wait until transfer deadline day where they bid for Douglas Luiz?

“I thought midfield was the one area where I thought Manchester United looked like they had more, at times, in terms of passing through the lines.

“I know that Arsenal did well in midfield, but then when there was a moment to open the game, I know Martin Ødegaard can do that, but I just felt they did lack a midfield player. Why did they wait so long?”

Arsenal.

While Arsenal may be frustrated that they were unable to add to their ranks, they will be pleased with their start to the season.

So far, the Gunners have won five of their first six games of the Premier League campaign, with their only loss coming against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Next up in the league for Arsenal, they face Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Premier League