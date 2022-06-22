Close sidebar

Gary Lineker claims to have suffered racist abuse due to his ‘darkish skin’

by Andrew Dempsey
Lineker

Gary Lineker has opened up.

Former England international Gary Lineker has confessed that he was the subject of ‘racist abuse’ when he was playing professional football during his career.

Lineker played for the Three Lions with distinction, and also played for Leicester City and Spurs during his club days.

Racist abuse.

However, he has revealed that he was the subject of racial abuse during his career due to his tanned skin colour.

Lineker revealed the abuse he suffered during the High Performance podcast with Jake Humphrey in a candid discussion with the TV presenter.

“I was a tiny, geeky kid with darkish skin. I had pretty much racist abuse, although I’m as English as they come,” he explained.

“Even in professional football I had that a couple of times. I wouldn’t name names. But I got that kind of nonsense, which was a bit weird.

“Whether that was part of something that made me, I don’t know. Other people might not be able to handle that.”

Gary Lineker.

Later on in the podcast, Lineker also explained his non-neutral political views, despite working for the BBC who are ‘neutral’ in their views.

In doing so, he explained that the size of his platform is the main in him doing so, despite the criticisms he faces for it.

“What’s the point in having an enormous platform that I’ve got if don’t use it for what I think is good, what I think is important?,” he added.

