Gary Lineker claims to have suffered racist abuse due to his ‘darkish skin’

Gary Lineker has opened up.

Former England international Gary Lineker has confessed that he was the subject of ‘racist abuse’ when he was playing professional football during his career.

Lineker played for the Three Lions with distinction, and also played for Leicester City and Spurs during his club days.

Racist abuse.

However, he has revealed that he was the subject of racial abuse during his career due to his tanned skin colour.

Lineker revealed the abuse he suffered during the High Performance podcast with Jake Humphrey in a candid discussion with the TV presenter.

“I was a tiny, geeky kid with darkish skin. I had pretty much racist abuse, although I’m as English as they come,” he explained.

Welcome the legendary @GaryLineker to HP. We’ve been colleagues, rivals, shared big moments, had few run-ins. However, I didn’t really know Gary, until now. Was emotional, funny & hugely revealing about a man who has been part of our lives for decades. https://t.co/rkZrl4w9xK pic.twitter.com/FN3i2EjjGc — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) June 20, 2022

“Even in professional football I had that a couple of times. I wouldn’t name names. But I got that kind of nonsense, which was a bit weird.

“Whether that was part of something that made me, I don’t know. Other people might not be able to handle that.”

Gary Lineker.

Later on in the podcast, Lineker also explained his non-neutral political views, despite working for the BBC who are ‘neutral’ in their views.

In doing so, he explained that the size of his platform is the main in him doing so, despite the criticisms he faces for it.

“What’s the point in having an enormous platform that I’ve got if don’t use it for what I think is good, what I think is important?,” he added.