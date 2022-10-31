Gary Cronin steps down as Longford Town boss after play-off heartache

Longford Town have issued a statement.

Longford Town have confirmed that Gary Cronin has stepped down as first-team manager in the wake of their League of Ireland First Division play-off semi-final defeat to Galway United.

Cronin took charge of the Red and Black last year after he departed Bray Wanderers, but was unable to bring them back to the Premier Division at the first time of asking.

And just hours after he saw his side dumped out of the play-offs by Galway, the club have confirmed that he has stepped down as manager.

In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, the club said: “Longford Town FC regretfully announces that First-Team Manager Gary Cronin has departed the club due to personal circumstances.

“Gary was a former player at the club where he made 52 appearances before becoming a coach and assistant manager under Tony Cousins.

“Gary then went on to manage Bray Wanderers for three and a half years before being appointed Manager of Longford Town in December 2021.

“Gary brought the club into another playoff this season, finishing a respectable fourth in the league, only behind full-time outfits Galway, Waterford and league winners Cork City.

“The club would like to express our huge thanks to Gary and his backroom staff for their tremendous efforts this season. We wish Gary all the best in the future.”

Following Cronin’s departure from the club, it is expected that the First Division side will act quickly to appoint a successor.

Already, former Dundalk boss Vinny Perth has been linked with the vacant role at the club.

However, Pundit Arena understands that former assistant manager John Martin has also been linked with a return to the fold at Bishopsgate as manager.

Martin previously managed the Red and Black as caretaker following the dismissal of Daire Doyle last year.

