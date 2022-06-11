Close sidebar

Gardai confirm arrest made after Longford Town v Bray Wanderers crowd trouble

by Andrew Dempsey
A statement has been issued by the Gardaí.

An Garda Síochána have confirmed that one arrest was made, after crowd trouble marred the League of Ireland First Division clash between Longford Town and Bray Wanderers at Bishopsgate.

The game ended 1-1, but it was a game marred by trouble from a group of supporters at the Midlands venue.

Following the incident, one male youth in his late teens was arrested under the Public Order Act at the Strokestown Road venue.

“Shortly after 9pm, Gardaí were alerted following a disturbance involving a group of supporters inside the grounds at a soccer match in Longford town,” a Garda spokesperson told Pundit Arena.

“The disturbance was brought under control by Gardaí and stewards. A number of those involved were identified and removed from the grounds.

“One male youth (late teens) was subsequently arrested under the Public Order Act.

“There was no reports of any serious injuries. All of the circumstances of the incident are under investigation and enquires are ongoing.”

This is not the first time the Seagulls have been forced to deal with unsavoury scenes from the stands this season, with previous incidents occurring against Cork City and Wexford since the start of the current campaign.

Following Friday evening’s scene in Longford, Longford Town condemned the incident as the game was stopped on occasions.

A pyrotechnic was thrown in the direction of Town ‘keeper Luke Dennison initially, before the group of supporters then clashed with stewards at the game.

