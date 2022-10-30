Close sidebar

Galway United set up First Division final date with Waterford after win over Longford

by Andrew Dempsey
Galway United

The Tribesmen are on the march.

Galway United sealed their place in the League of Ireland First Division play-off final, thanks to a 3-0 second-leg win against Longford Town on Sunday evening.

With the tie finely balanced after a pulsating first-leg at Bishopsgate on Wednesday night, John Caulfield’s side had too much for Longford at Eamonn Deacy Park – winning the two-legged affair 5-2 on aggregate.

They will now face Waterford in the final, after the Blues eased past Treaty United in their respective semi-final showdown.

A first-half goal from David Hurley set United on their way, as he turned his effort home into the back of the net after a ball into the box caused panic in the Longford Town penalty area.

Both teams then had penalty shouts before the half-time break, with Stephen Walsh and Jordan Adeyemo both appealing for spot-kicks.

In the second-half, Galway took control of the game, and eventually pulled away at the death thanks to a quickfire double from Mikie Rowe and Rob Manley.

Both forwards netted from close-range, as they ground Longford Town’s season to a halt on the banks of the Corrib in Galway.

Waterford defeat Treaty United.

However, Galway will be aware that they now face a stiff test if they are to win the First Division play-off final.

Next week, the Tribesmen will face Waterford – a side who came through their tie against Treaty United on Saturday night.

Coming into the second-leg with a commanding 4-1 lead, the Blues were very nearly pegged back inside the first half an hour of the second-leg at the RSC.

Tommy Barrett’s side raced into a 3-1 lead, but were eventually pegged back by the hosts as the game ended 3-3 on the night. As a result, Waterford won the tie 7-4 on aggregate.

The winner of the one-off game between Waterford and Galway will take on UCD in the League of Ireland promotion/relegation play-off final.

