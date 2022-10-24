Gabby Agbonlahor reignites war of words with Jurgen Klopp

He has hit back.

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has reignited his war of words with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, as the Reds’ early season slump reared its ugly head again.

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool sunk to a new low in their season – losing 1-0 away to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The defeat saw them slip further behind in their quest to qualify for the Champions League next season, and also posed fresh questions of Klopp’s time in charge of the club.

“Can he not get his ‘mentality monster’ team up for away games?…”

Speaking on talkSPORT, Klopp’s media-foe Agbonlahor hit back at the Reds’ slow start to the season with a not so thinly-veiled dig of his own.

“Mr Mentality Monster, Jurgen, five games away from home without a win this season – can he only get them up for home games at a full Anfield?,” Agbonlahor declared.

“Can he not get his ‘mentality monster’ team up for away games? Because that was shocking from Liverpool [against Forest]. Every player apart from Alisson was below a five out of 10.”

✅ “Forest were the better team.” 👀 “Mr Mentality Monster, Klopp, can he only get them up for home games?” 🤔 “Can he not get them up for away games? Because today was shocking.” Gabby Agbonlahor doesn’t hold back on his assessment of #LFC’s loss today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OxDzJi0L1L — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 22, 2022

Earlier this season, Klopp called out Agbonlahor for his criticism of the Reds – just as the former Villa star questioned their early season form.

He then added: “I said at the start of the season I don’t think Liverpool will get into the Champions League this season, and I stand by that.

“I’m not getting carried away by them beating Rangers, who were dreadful, or beating Man City due to Pep Guardiola’s mistakes with his tactics.”

Liverpool’s slow start to the season.

Following Saturday’s dismal defeat away to Forest, Liverpool must now reset ahead of their Champions League showdown against Ajax on Wednesday evening.

With a win, the Reds will seal their place in the last-16 of the competition. However, they are unlikely to top the group, with leaders Napoli clear on 12 points.

In the Premier League, Klopp’s side have Leeds United up next. Kick-off for that game is at 7.45pm on Saturday night.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Gabby Agbonlahor, jurgen klopp, Liverpool