Gabby Agbonlahor hits back at Jurgen Klopp with defiant message

Former Aston Villa forward and now talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has hit back at the criticism he was subjected to by Jurgen Klopp earlier this week.

On Friday, Klopp called out Agbonlahor for his take on Man United and Erik ten Hag’s struggles so far this season, questioning the merit of a player of Agbonlahor’s ilk taking aim at the Red Devils.

However, the former Aston Villa star has now hit back at the Liverpool boss – saying that Klopp should keep his mind on managing Liverpool, and not be worried about what he says.

“If my reaction to Manchester United being 4-0 down was too much then I’m sure I’d have heard about that…”

“For me, I’ve got bosses at talkSPORT who I answer to,” he explained on talkSPORT.

“If my reaction to Manchester United being 4-0 down was too much then I’m sure I’d have heard about that. I don’t need Jurgen Klopp telling me how to be a pundit, he should concentrate on being a manager.

“He wouldn’t take advice on being a coach from me, would he? So I’m not going to take advice from him. It’s all settled now though. Simon Jordan sorted him out for me – my good friend Simon, I owe him a drink.

“It’s very strange but Jurgen, if you’re listening, I’m available for a chat any time. We’ll catch up in Liverpool and have a drink, no problem!”

While Klopp may have been sticking up for United, he will be hoping that his side can strike another blow to the Red Devils’ hopes this season on Monday evening.

So far, United have yet to score a goal from play, and have conceded six from their opening two league games this season.

However, should they stun Klopp’s similarly out of sorts side, it would constitute a major morale boost for the club, who are in a state of crisis at the moment.

